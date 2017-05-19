Paducah Tilghman's boys finish runner-up at state track meet

For the second straight year, Paducah Tilghman's boys finished in second place behind Mercer County in the KHSAA Class 2A State Track & Field Meet. On the girls side, Tilghman finished in 4th place, while Calloway County finished in 8th place.

Individually, Paducah Tilghman's Valesha Watson won the 100 Meter Dash; Calloway County's Haley Glynn won the long jump; and Paducah Tilghman's 4x100 Meter relay team of Montel Wiggins, Alec Gold, Hunter Watkins, and Jayden Freeman won a state championship as well.

For complete results from Friday's Class 2A Meet, click here.