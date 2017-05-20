Teen killed, another charged with murder after deadly car crash

One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a car crash in Marshall County.

Just after midnight on May 20th, deputies were called out to Griggstown Road at Salyer Creek Road about a single vehicle crash.

After investigation, deputies say Kori E. Lane, 18 of Paducah was driving recklessly at a high speed, and found that Lane had been drinking.

The passenger, Sierra N. Jones, 16 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lane was charged with murder and Operating a Motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, first offense.

The investigation is ongoing.