State of Illinois' Springfield utility bills piling up again - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

State of Illinois' Springfield utility bills piling up again

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.  - The state is again racking up unpaid utility bills for its Springfield offices.
    
City Water, Light and Power spokeswoman Amber Sabin says Illinois owes about $3.5 million in past-due payments.
    
The State Journal-Register reports that the state was as much as $12 million behind on its electricity and water bills last year.
    
The company sent a letter threatening to shut off services last July before the state caught up with the help of a temporary spending plan approved in June.
    
Sabin says the state's payments began lagging again this March.
    
The state has gone nearly two years without a full budget and Illinois' total bill backlog sits at $14.4 billion.
    
Lawmakers have yet to reach a budget agreement with less than two weeks remaining in the current session.

Powered by Frankly