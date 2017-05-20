Artist puts unique spin on old kitchen utensils

You may recognize a few items at Joel Pinkerton's booth at the Lower Town Arts and Music Festival in Paducah.

"You just use what you got," says Pinkerton. "I've used pieces out of broom handles and mop handles all collected from alleys."

Pinkerton takes old kitchen utensils and household items, and turns them into works of art worth hundreds of dollars.

Pinkerton is from Louisville. This is his first year at the festival. It's also the first year for Nicole Shanks, an artist from Swansea, Illinois.

"All my plates are made on the potter's wheel and then I hand paint with a Chinese brush paint technique," says Shanks.

Shanks is quickly learning there's a business side to the art world.

"I think that's the hardest part of being an artist," says Shanks. "They don't teach you how to be in business. They teach you how to make art."

Kane Hulen, 8, took the potter's wheel for a spin on Saturday.

"I'm really excited to do this," says Kane. "It's the first time I've done this in my life. My hand is like spinning, it's like going crazy."

Give him a few years to perfect his technique, and you might see Kane's work right here in the future.

"It's the clay bug," says Shanks. "Once you get on that wheel there is something, it gets people. If you've never been on a wheel before and you sit down, there's something that grasps you in that meditation of that spin."

Click here to see more work by Nicole Shanks.

Click here to see more work by Joel Pinkerton.