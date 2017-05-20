3 killed in early-morning house fire in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Authorities say three members of a family were killed in a pre-dawn house fire in Lexington.



Media reports say the victims were a mother, father and their 8-year-old daughter. Police say another child was critically injured in the Saturday blaze.



The Fayette County coroner's office says 54-year-old Jeffrey K. Brown, 59-year-old Nancy Brown and 8-year-old Cassie Brown were pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital as a result of smoke inhalation and burns.



Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty says another young family member was able to escape and report the fire shortly before 3:30 a.m. EDT.



Fire officials say the blaze was under control a short time later. More than 60 firefighters responded to put out the fire and provide emergency treatment to victims.



Officials say the cause is unknown.