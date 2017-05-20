Murray girl's run away with 2nd straight state title

For the second straight year, the Murray girl's won the KHSAA 1A State Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Lady Tigers scored 93 points, defeated second place St. Henry District with 73.5 points.

In all, Murray won two individual state championships with Ann Taylor winning the 400 meter dash, and the team of Annie Futrell, Jamera Jones, Hanna Edminster, and Ann Taylor winning the 4x100 meter relay.

For the rest of the results from Saturday's 1A state track meet click here.

