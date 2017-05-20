McCracken County girl's win 3rd straight state team tennis title

The McCracken County girl's tennis team brought home their 3rd straight KHSAA State Team Tennis Championship on Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs scored 15 points on the week, ahead of a three way tie for second place.

Overall, McCracken County had three semifinalist including singles players Michelle McKamey and Sophia Shiben, as well as the doubles team of Danni Poat and Shelby Puryear.

Poat and Puryear advanced to the state finals before falling in the championship match.

McKamey also advanced to the state finals before falling to Eva Borders in the championship.

For the rest of the results from this years state tennis tournament click here.

