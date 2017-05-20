Field Set for 2017 OVC Baseball Championship

The 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship field is now set. The event will be held May 23-28 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.



It marks the first time the event has been held at the venue which is run by the Oxford Parks & Recreation Department which oversaw the completion of the 370-acre sports complex which includes baseball, soccer, softball and track & field/cross country facilities. The first major event hosted at the complex was the 2016 OVC Softball Championship held in May of this past year; the 2017 OVC Softball Championship was also held at the same site earlier this month.



This year also marks an expansion from six to eight teams with a new bracket.



Tennessee Tech (37-19, 23-7 OVC) captured its ninth OVC regular season championship, leading the OVC race wire-to-wire. The Golden Eagles, who have now qualified for the OVC Tournament in nine of the past 10 years, are the No. 1 seed and receive a bye until Thursday where they will meet the winner of the No. 4 Jacksonville State vs. No. 5 Southeast Missouri matchup. Tennessee Tech, which was ranked in the national polls for one week this season, is looking for its fourth OVC Tournament Championship and first since 2009.



Morehead State (34-21, 18-11 OVC) is the No. 2 seed for the second time in three years and have reached the 30-win plateau for the third-straight season, a first in program history. Two years ago the Eagles finished second and went on to win its third OVC Tournament Title and first since 1993. This season the Eagles have put up record offensive numbers including ranking among the nationally leaders in hits, runs scored, batting average and slugging percentage. MSU will open tournament play on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT against the winner of the No. 7 Austin Peay/No. 8 UT Martin game.



Belmont (28-27, 17-13 OVC) qualified for the OVC Tournament field for the third-straight season and fourth time in five total years as a member of the OVC. The No. 3 seed matches the highest-ever seed for the Bruins, equaling its 2013 seed. The Bruins will open OVC Tournament play against No. 6 seed Murray State on Wednesday.



Jacksonville State (30-24, 17-13 OVC) qualified for its 14th-straight OVC Tournament (the second-longest streak in OVC history) and as the No. 4 seed will open play on Wednesday against No. 5 seed Southeast Missouri. JSU is in search of the program's fifth OVC Tournament crown and first since 2014, when they lost on the first day of the event only to win six-straight games and win the title. JSU enters the postseason having won eight of its last 12 games.



After winning the OVC regular season title each of the past three years, defending tournament champion Southeast Missouri (28-24, 16-14 OVC) earned the No. 5 seed under first-year head coach Andy Sawyers. The Redhawks are appearing in its 23rd-straight OVC Tournament this year, which is an all-time OVC record for consecutive appearances (the second place mark is 14-straight years). Southeast will open play on Wednesday against No. 4 seed Jacksonville State.



Murray State (27-28, 15-15 OVC) is back in the OVC Tournament field for the first time since 2010, snapping the longest active streak of not qualifying of any active OVC team. This year under third-year head coach Kevin Moulder the Racers earned the No. 6 seed and will open play against No. 3 seed Belmont on Wednesday. The team is in search of its first title since 2003.



Austin Peay (26-28, 13-16 OVC) has qualified for the OVC Tournament for the second-straight season under second-year head coach Travis Janssen. Overall it marks the 25th appearance in the OVC Tournament for the Governors, the second-most in League history. The Govs have won four of its last five contests entering the postseason.



UT Martin (25-29, 12-18 OVC) will be making just its third OVC Tournament appearance and first since the 2011 season. The Skyhawks have 25 wins on the season, the most for the program during its Division I Era.



As the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds Austin Peay and UT Martin will face off in an elimination game on Tuesday night under the new format. The winner will then advance to the double elimination portion of the bracket.



Fans can watch the entire 2017 OVC Baseball Tournament live on the OVC Digital Network. There is no charge to watch the event and the games are available on any computer, tablet or smart phone by live and on-demand.



Tickets, which can be purchased in person at the park, will be $10 per day or $25 for an all-session pass (up to 14 total games). There is also an $5 a day rate for college students with ID as well as children 6-12 years old (children 5 and under are free). All seats are general admission for the OVC Championship.



TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE



Tuesday, May 23

Game 1 - #7 Austin Peay vs. #8 UT Martin, 6 p.m. (Loser is Eliminated)



Wednesday, May 24

Game 2 - #4 Jacksonville State vs. #5 Southeast Missouri, 11 a.m.

Game 3 - #3 Belmont vs. #6 Murray State, 3 p.m.

Game 4 - #2 Morehead State vs. Winner Game 1, 7 p.m.



Thursday, May 25

Game 5 - Lowest Seeds From Games 2/3/4 Loser, 9 a.m.

Game 6 - #1 Tennessee Tech vs. Winner of Game 2, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.

Game 8 - Highest Seed From Games 2/3/4 Losers vs. Game 5 Winner, 7:30 p.m.



Friday, May 26

Game 9 - Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 10 - Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 3 p.m.

Game 11 - Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 10/Winner Game 9 (#), 7 p.m.



Saturday, May 27

Game 12 - Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 10/Winner Game 9 (#), 12 p.m.

Game 13 - Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 12, 4 p .m.



Sunday, May 28 (if necessary)

Game 14 - Winner Game 13 vs. Loser Game 13, 12 p.m.



# - In Game 11 the team that has played fewer tournament games will play in Game 11. If the number of games is equal, the lower seed will play in Game 11.



All Times Central

##OVC##