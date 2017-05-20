Braves get 1B Matt Adams from Cards as fill-in for Freeman

The Atlanta Braves have made a trade with St. Louis for first baseman Matt Adams, hoping he can help fill the void left by injured star Freddie Freeman.



The Cardinals sent Adams and cash to Atlanta for minor league infielder Juan Yepez. The deal came Saturday, three days after the Braves lost Freeman to a broken wrist.



Freeman was expected to miss 10 weeks after being hit by a pitch from Toronto's Aaron Loup. Freeman was leading the majors in slugging percentage when he was hurt, hitting .341 with 14 home runs. The Braves had signed James Loney to a minor league contact as insurance.



Adams hit .292 with a homer and seven RBIs coming off the bench this season and playing some in the outfield. A move involving the 28-year-old Adams had been speculated since spring training after Matt Carpenter was picked to start at first base.



The 19-year-old Yepez was hitting .275 with 15 RBIs in 35 games at Class A Rome. He was assigned to Single-A Peoria.



The Cardinals also activated outfielder Stephen Piscotty from the disabled list. He'd been out with a strained right hamstring.

