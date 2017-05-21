Carbondale police arrest man wanted for overnight shooting

Carbondale police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of S. Crestview Lane.

The call came in around 12:48 a.m. on May 21st.

When officers arrived, they learned a suspect got out of a car and began shooting in the direction of a group of people standing outside a home. They learned the suspect fled the area in the car.

Officers put out the call about the suspect's description and the description of the car.

Carbondale Police later learned the car was stopped by police in Williamson County.

They found and arrested Devante R. Taylor, 24 of Olmsted, Illinois in connection with the shooting.

Taylor was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and no valid Illinois ID.

He was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.