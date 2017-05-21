Carbondale police searching for missing 17-year-old

Carbondale Police are searching for a missing juvenile.

Officers got the call to a home on May 21.

They learned 17-year-old Markayla R. Colpin was last seen around 3 pm Saturday, May 20 in Carbondale.

Colpin was communicating with a friend via social media that she was going to walk from the west to the east side of Carbondale around 6:57 pm.

Colpin was not seen or heard from since the communication.

It's believed she attended the Carbondale Community High School Graduation then went home to change clothes, so there is no clothing description at this time.

Colpin's described as 5'0'' and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She has gaps between her front teeth and has black medium length hair.

Anyone with information regarding Colpin’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).