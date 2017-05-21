Local teen fights for funding to compete in the Olympics

Athletes can rake in some big bucks if they take home an Olympic medal, but the path to get there isn't so affordable.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be the first time karate is recognized as an official Olympic sport.

Nathan Shults says karate is more than just fighting.

"It's about leaning how not to fight and avoiding it at all possibilities," says Nathan.

Nathan started practicing martial arts when he was 3-years-old.

"It's what I love," says Nathan. "It's my passion."

Now, he's 17-years-old and a 4.0 student in high school.

"If I'm not studying, I'm doing martial arts all the time," says Nathan.

Not only is his family saving up to send him to college, Nathan says they're digging deep into their pockets to shell out thousands of dollars a month to help him compete for a spot on the Summer 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.

"They have been putting their priorities aside," says Nathan. "They've been focusing on me, mainly. They've been putting me ahead of everything else."

With the summer games still several years away, Nathan's dad, Loyd Shults, worries they'll break the bank before then.

"If we don't get some kind of help with that, there's just no possible way we can afford the whole entire venture," says Loyd. "It will not happen. It just can't. I don't know how I could do it. I could take a loan out on my home or something like that I guess. I'll do whatever it takes."

Loyd says it's because he believes in his son.

Coach Gregory Molinar says Nathan has the discipline, drive and talent to make it all the way to the Olympic podium in Tokyo, Japan.

"There is a high probability, that's what I can tell you now," says Molinar. "He's getting through the vetting process right now and this is why his family needs as much help financially in doing that as they can possibly get."

"God has a reason for all of us and I feel like my purpose is for martial arts," says Nathan.

