Charter school funding could impact funds for traditional public schools

Charter schools are coming to Kentucky. They are public schools, which means you don't have to pay to attend. But, it could mean less money for your child's traditional school.

Deanna Utt graduated from a charter school in Denver, Colorado.

"A lot of times the only way to get a smaller class size — a lot of people feel — is to go to a private school, and people can't afford that. I couldn't afford it," says Utt. "My parents couldn't afford it growing up either, and that's why the charter school was just a great option. It was incredible. It was overwhelmingly incredible."

Utt now lives in McCracken County, and she says some people have a different perspective on charter schools.

"I really think the biggest thing I hear is: It's going to hurt the existing schools," says Utt. "I just don't think that's true."

State Sen. Danny Carroll says Kentucky's first charter school will most likely be in the Louisville or Lexington areas. He says it won't impact funding for schools in western Kentucky. But, that's not the case if one opened in your school district.

"It would be less money in the grand scheme," says Carroll. "To a certain extent, I think you have to look at it at scale. Fewer students, fewer resources in some areas would be needed. That is a concern that most of the superintendents in my district that I've spoken to have had."

McCracken County Superintendent Brian Harper has a few concerns about Kentucky's new charter school law.

"Now you're looking at enrollment, because in the state of Kentucky, you get funded on [a student's] daily attendance. But then also your enrollment determines how many students you can have in a classroom at different levels," says Harper. "If you're losing students, that's a concern for personnel."

Carroll says a charter school is a part of the local school district, but it's governed under a separate school board. That board is in charge of the money.

"If there were any concerns that it was going to have a negative impact on education for other students, I wouldn't have supported this," says Carroll. "I'm convinced that it's going to be an asset. It's going to be a tool that school districts will have available."

Carroll says if a charter school were to open in west Kentucky, it would most likely be in the Paducah and McCracken County area, because that's where the most students are. But, he doesn't think that will happen anytime soon, except in the case of a specialized charter school, such as one for students with autism.

Talk of charter school funding isn't over yet. State lawmakers will revisit the topic in the 2018 regular session, a traditional budget session.

Utt says charter schools aren't for everyone. But for some students, it can help pave the path to a brighter future, like it did for her.

"I guarantee, if there was one that opened tomorrow, my son would be there," says Utt. "I can guarantee it."