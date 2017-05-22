Teens seriously injured in Elkville crash

Two teens are being treated for serious injuries after crashing in Jackson County, Illinois.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the scene around 8:17 pm. They found a black 2016 Chevrolet sedan crashed on U.S. Highway 51 near Lacy Road just outside of Elkville.

The preliminary investigation revealed the car was driven by a 16-year-old from DuQuoin. A 14-year-old, also from DuQuoin, was riding with them. A witness told deputies that the sedan was driving north on U.S. Highway 51 when it drifted toward the center line. The witness says the driver tried to correct and veered off into the southbound lane, leaving the roadway and hitting a tree.

Both teens were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The pair were later airlifted to a St. Louis, Missouri area hospital for treatment. Deputies still aren't sure what caused the crash. They tell us the investigation is ongoing.