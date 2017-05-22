Railroad overpass construction to close portion of Graves County road

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 937/Cutoff Road will be closed so a new bridge can be built over Lee Creek.More
Crews will be replacing a timber railroad overpass which was built around 1950.More
A driver was flown to a hospital after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in Calvert City, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon, according to the Kentucky State Police.More
A business owner tells us he worries he won't be able to keep his doors open after the state closes a portion of Cutoff Road in Livingston County. That section won't be open again until August.More
Shirley Lewis passed away on Tuesday. Shirley and her husband, Lonnie, have operated the Cave-In-Rock Ferry for more than 20 years.More
