Railroad overpass construction to close portion of Graves County - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Railroad overpass construction to close portion of Graves County road

Posted: Updated:
GRAVES COUNTY, KY -

A portion of a road in Graves County will be closed starting Monday so that a new railroad overpass can be built.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Rule Shack Road will be closed between KY 80 and KY 339. This is between Fancy Farm and Dublin.

Crews will be replacing the timber railroad overpass which was built around 1950.

The project is expected to be completed by October 15, 2017.

Powered by Frankly