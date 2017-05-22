Livingston Road to be closed this summer for bridge construction

A road in Livingston County will be closed this summer so that a new bridge can be built.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 937/Cutoff Road will be closed so a new bridge can be built over Lee Creek.



The road connects KY 453 and US 60 just south of Smithland.



Construction start Monday with work expected to be done in time for the start of school in the fall.



There will be a marked detour via KY 453 and US 60.