Local student never missed a day in 15 years

She’s the Cal Ripken Jr. of local students—even if she has no idea who Cal Ripken Jr. is.

Cassidy Canler never missed a day of school, and that goes back her pre-school days at Carlisle County. Ripken played in 2,632 consecutive games for the Baltimore Orioles to become baseball’s all-time iron man. When you figure Cassidy went to pre-school four days a week for two years, then kindergarten, then 12 years of school with 180-day calendars, you get a grand total of 2,596 straight days. Add in the fact that Cassidy even went to school on snow days (her mom works in the Carlisle school system) and her streak is even closer to Ripken’s. Cassidy admittedly doesn’t know who Ripken is (volleyball was her sport) but she shares the same determination. “I was the player who never missed a practice or a game,” Cassidy says.

Showing up—and showing up early—is actually in Cassidy’s bloodlines. “My grandparents, they’re always the type of people…they have church on Sundays, they’re there an hour early.” Cassidy’s mother Lisa echoes that sentiment. “My dad retired from WestVaco and he didn’t miss work,” Lisa says. “He didn’t miss a day.”

Lisa encouraged her daughter all these years, even during 7th and 8th grade when Cassidy worried about what her peers thought. “When she was in middle school, she would say “Mom, I’m getting perfect attendance again, I look like a nerd. It’s no big deal to miss.’”

Cassidy remembers those days well. “I’d always say ‘Mom, I look like a nerd’…and she’d say ‘No, you look like a really good student.’”

Teachers like Karlee Wilson agree. She says Cassidy was always the first one in her business class at CCHS, and always sat in front. “She’s always one to answer, step up, and help me any time I need it,” Wilson says. “She’s just a great student.”

Cassidy plans on majoring in Business at Murray State on the Human Resources track with a minor in Real Estate. And she doesn’t think her attendance will be any different. “I plan to keep this going into college,” she says. “Even if I have an early morning class, why not show up?”

Her mom has no doubt the streak will continue. “It’s just an expectation that you come to school, you come to work, and you get the job done,” Lisa says.

Cassidy’s already looking beyond college: “My workers, my boss, will know that I’ll always be there.”