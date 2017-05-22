Six things to know - 5/22/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A section of cutoff road in Livingston County will close starting today and won't be back open until August. Crews will be replacing a temporary bridge over Lee Creek. People who live on cutoff road can take Condra Road to get to US 60.



A section of Rule Shack Road in Graves County will be closed starting today. It is to allow crews to start building a new railroad overpass. The closure is happening between Fancy Farm and Dublin. Construction on the bridge is expected to be done by October.



We could find out more about how much your power bill could cost you this summer. The Paducah Power board will talk about their budget during their meeting today. It will include the power cost adjustment, one of the factors that can cause your bill to be higher.



The first steps on how to spend you tax dollars will happen today. McCracken County leaders will hear a first hearing on the next budget at their meeting. County leaders held their final budget workshop last week. The next budget year starts on July 1st.



If you are looking for a job, Paducah's new riverfront hotel is hiring. Lingate Hospitality will hold job fairs today and tomorrow for several positions. Representatives will be there between 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. both days. Make sure to bring your resume to the Kentucky Career Center on South 6th Street in Paducah.



President Trump continues his first overseas trip since taking office, traveling today from Saudi Arabia to Israel. Heavy security is in place for the president's visit, 10,000 uniformed officers. Trump plans to visit Jerusalem's oldest city and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.