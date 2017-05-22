Man wanted in Weakley County on theft charges arrested

A man wanted in Weakley County, Tennessee on theft charges was arrested last Friday.



The Weakley County Sheriff's Office was looking for Darrin Ray Walton. He is accused of stealing more than $25,000 worth of items from multiple hunting cabins.



Walton was arrested Friday evening around 9:00 a.m. after a car chase. Deputies say a tazer was involved in the arrest.



He is in the Weakley County Jail on numerous aggravated burglary charges, theft charges, and evading arrest charges.



Court dates for Walton are pending.