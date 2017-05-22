WPSD celebrating 60th anniversary

For 60 years, your family has welcomed us into your home to tell the news. Saturday marks a big milestone for our television station, and we want to celebrate with you!

On May 28, 1957, we signed on as WPSD. The next day, we aired our first newscast. The "PSD" stands for Paducah Sun-Democrat, the same name as the local newspaper that is also owned by Paxton Media Group. That newspaper is now called The Paducah Sun. The -TV suffix was added to our call sign in 1979.

A lot has changed in the past 60 years. We expanded our building and staff, added channels, and switched our signal to high definition. We have also witnessed journalists grow and move to larger markets while enjoying the company of those who stayed at the station.

None of this would have happened without you. You have shared a part of your life and allowed us to tell your story. Thank you for being a part of WPSD-TV. We want you to be part of our celebration. Please continue to check this page as we add to it throughout the week.

We also want to hear from you. Share your memories with us on our Facebook fan page.