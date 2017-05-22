Cross drain replacement to block portion of Graves county road

A portion of KY 944 in Graves County will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road will be closed between the 1 and 2 mile markers. This is between the intersection with Levey Road and the Brush Creek Branch Bridge not far from the Graves-Hickman County line.



The road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Monday.



There will be no marked detour.