Cross drain replacement to block portion of Graves county road

GRAVES COUNTY, KY -

A portion of KY 944 in Graves County will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road will be closed between the 1 and 2 mile markers. This is between the intersection with Levey Road and the Brush Creek Branch Bridge not far from the Graves-Hickman County line.

The road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Monday.

There will be no marked detour.

