William Crumbaugh pleads guilty in death of 95-year-old woman

The man charged with the death of a 95-year-old woman has been sentenced to prison.



William Crumbaugh is accused of killing Helen Adams in October of 2015. Deputies say Crumbaugh was driving drunk or high on KY 1820 in Melber, when he rear-ended Adams who was riding her lawn mower on the side of the road.



Crumbaugh was originally charged with murder but that charge was amended Monday morning to manslaughter.



Crumbaugh pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge and a charge of tampering with evidence.



A Graves County judge then sentenced him to 10 years in prison.