State looking into building campground at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park

The Kentucky Department of Parks is looking into building a new campground at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.



The department is asking for information from private developers on building and operating a campground on 150 acres of Gobbler's Knob.



The public-private partnership campground would include primitive sites as well as sites with electricity and water. They are also wanting a campground with wifi access, bathhouses, and playgrounds.



Those interested should go to the Finance and Administration website by clicking here. Once there, they should choose "Guest Access" and search "campground."



The request for information is open through July 25, 2017.