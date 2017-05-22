Benton, KY man sentenced to federal prison on bank fraud charges

A Benton, Kentucky man charged with using his clients personal information to obtain loans has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay over $100,000 in restitution.



In 2015, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Insurance began a joint investigation on 41-year-old Corey Thorson.



Troopers say between May 2013 and December 2014, Thorson worked at a State Farm Agency in Paducah.



While working, he used personal information of his clients and forged their signatures to apply for and receive fraudulent loans.



Troopers say Thorson knew he did not have the authority to apply or get the loans, but did so with the intent of defrauding State Farm Bank.



On January 12, 2017, Thorson pleaded guilty to all charges, including bank fraud and identity theft.



On Friday, May 19, Thorson was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.



He was also ordered to pay $109,064.94 in restitution.