Paducah Power System decreasing Power Cost Adjustment for fourth time

Paducah Power System is once again dropping its Power Cost Adjustment (PCA).



On Monday, the PPS Board of Directors approved a decrease from 1.273 cents per kilowatt hour to .997 cents per kilowatt hour.



This will bring down the total kilowatt hour rate to 12.15 for residential customers.



The new PCA will go into effect starting July 1st.



This is the fourth time since February 2014 that the PCA has been lowered.



Paducah Power used the PCA to collect revenue to cover wholesale power costs without changing the base rates every month.