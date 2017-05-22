Gov. Bevin: 7-year-old's shooting death 'unacceptable'

Kentucky's governor says the death of a 7-year-old Louisville boy from stray gunfire is unacceptable, and says he'll weigh in on the issue of urban violence next week.



Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says Dequante William Lamar Hobbs Jr.'s death reflects a "cultural problem" caused by a "disregard for human life, from beginning to end."



Authorities say the boy was playing on his iPad and eating cake as a bedtime snack at his kitchen table when he was hit by a stray bullet Sunday night.



Bevin says he has a "solution" to help combat the problem that doesn't involve spending more money or putting more police officers on the streets. He didn't offer any details but says he'll make an announcement next week. Bevin says it's a problem for everyone, not just those in neighborhoods wracked by violence.

The governor was live on Facebook Monday afternoon about Hobb's death. You can watch the video above this story.