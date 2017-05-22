Former church treasurer sentenced to jail, more than $200K in restitution for embezzlement

The former treasurer of a Kentucky church was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison after accepting a guilty plea to the charge that she embezzled thousands of dollars from the church.More
The former treasurer of a Kentucky church was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison after accepting a guilty plea to the charge that she embezzled thousands of dollars from the church.More
A Benton, Kentucky man charged with using his clients personal information to obtain loans has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay over $100,000 in restitution.More
A Benton, Kentucky man charged with using his clients personal information to obtain loans has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay over $100,000 in restitution.More
The Weakley County Sheriff's Office was looking for Darrin Ray Walton. He is accused of stealing more than $25,000 worth of items from multiple hunting cabins.More
The Weakley County Sheriff's Office was looking for Darrin Ray Walton. He is accused of stealing more than $25,000 worth of items from multiple hunting cabins.More
Deputies say Crumbaugh was driving drunk or high on KY 1820 in Melber, when he rear-ended Helen Adams who was riding her lawn mower on the side of the road.More
Deputies say Crumbaugh was driving drunk or high on KY 1820 in Melber, when he rear-ended Helen Adams who was riding her lawn mower on the side of the road.More
The Graves County Sheriff's office arrested two people during a safety checkpoint on drug and other charges.More
The Graves County Sheriff's office arrested two people during a safety checkpoint on drug and other charges.More