Former church treasurer sentenced to jail, more than $200K in restitution for embezzlement

The former treasurer of a Kentucky church was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison after accepting a guilty plea to the charge that she embezzled thousands of dollars from the church.

The office of United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. says the plea agreement states Delanie L. Tillman made unauthorized wire transfers and wrote unauthorized checks from church funds. She used the money for her personal expenses. Tillman was the treasurer of Greater Norris Baptist Church in Henderson County from 2004 to June 5, 2014.

On Monday, Tillman was sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. United States District Court Chief Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr, also ordered Tillman to pay $201,260.02 in restitution.