Summer driving dangerous for teens

Between graduation and the end of the school year, students are happy to be out of the classroom. But, summer can be one of the most dangerous times for students.

According to Liberty Mutual and Students Against Destructive Decisions, nearly half of teen drivers admit to using apps while driving. And alcohol can be an issue too. Of teens who drive, 51 percent said they would consider calling a parent for a sober ride.

That is a concern within local counties. Over the weekend, there were a handful of wrecks involving teen drivers:

- One in McCracken County.

- One in Graves County that was caused by distracted driving.

- One in Jackson County that injured a couple teens.

- One in Marshall County, where a 16 year old lost her life. The 18-year-old driver was arrested and charged.

Those numbers have people pleading for more safety on the road.

From blue ribbons to cowgirls, you can put anything on a T-shirt. At Southern Roots Boutique, Janie Shell says what they put on one shirt is special. “A child's name means something to not just one person, but a whole world," she says.

Shell herself has lost a child. The store has worked with a lot of parents whose son or daughter has died, including these siblings: Warren Jaco died in 2016 after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. His sister, Sierra Jones, died over the weekend in a car crash.

“It’s hard," Shell says. "You try to be there for them, and you support them in any way that you can.”

That's why the sheriff's office has put a crumpled SUV in front of the high school, hoping to serve as a reminder to students to stay safe on the road.

Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byers says this time of year, parents need to know all about their children’s whereabouts. “All you can do is give them the tools to make the right decisions," he says. "If they choose not to make the right decision, that's not on you as a parent. But if you don't do those things, then yes it is on you as a parent.”

Accidents happen. People make mistakes. But Shell says no one should forget a life that was lost too soon, even if it’s remembered in a T-shirt.

“They're going to ask 'What does that mean?' and they're going to share that story," she says.

Jones was a 16-year-old Marshall County High School Student.

The 18-year-old involved in that crash, Kori Lane, pleaded not guilty in court Monday. She was originally charged with murder, but the judge amended that charge to second degree manslaughter. Lane is still in the Marshall County Jail, as she did not make the $500,000 cash bond. She will have a bond hearing later this week.