Charter schools could give more options to special needs students

Charter schools are coming to Kentucky, but there is some confusion about what charter schools are.

Some common myths about charter schools are that they cost money, only the best students can get in, and that they don't measure students success in the same way. Those are misconceptions.

They are actually public schools, and there is no cost to attend.

Charter schools have to let in whoever wants to attend, unless too many people want to go —Then there is a lottery system.

Because charter schools are public schools, students have to take the same state tests.

Charter schools tailor their curricula to specific needs. They can be math schools or art schools, for example. They can also focus on teaching students with learning disabilities.

Kim Steele is the mother of two children on the autism spectrum. She said she thinks her children can benefit from a charter school education.

"The benefit of a charter is that charter can cater to specific education needs. I think it is no secret that in our area there is a huge need for special education," Steele said.

One of her children goes to a private school, and the other is home schooled. "We became aware that public schools wouldn't meet their needs, so we had to look at other options," she said.

Natalie Armstrong is the mother of Max, who is also on the autism spectrum. He is nonverbal and goes to public school.

"With the public schools, he gets speech therapy and occupational therapy," she said. "He's come a long way, but we're not where we thought we'd be at 10."

Armstrong said she thinks that Max could benefit from a charter school. "Public school does what they can because of the state requirement of their education. There is protocol that they have to follow, paperwork that they have to do," she said. "I think those needs are being met, but there are better ways he can learn."

"When you look at autism specifically, every individual on the spectrum has different strengths, different weaknesses, different needs. So, the idea that the education system is one size fits all is just unrealistic when it comes to getting the most out of education." said Steele. She said the more choice, the better.

Armstrong said Max learns better through visuals and interaction, but she wants him to not only learn about history and math. She said for Max to be a successful adult, he needs to learn life skills in school. She said she thinks he could get that from a charter school that specializes in special needs students.

Charter schools often base their curricula off the needs of a specific area. Soon-to-be McCracken County Superintendent Brian Harper said West Kentucky schools do that already.

"Absolutely, we're looking at the value and the needs of our community," Harper said. "I feel like if everyone voiced what they need and work together, then we can improve."

But Steele said there is only so much schools can do for her child. "We are doing the best with what's available at the moment," she said.

These moms want the same thing every parent wants for their kid.

"I hope that they find a setting that they feel comfortable in, that meets their educational needs, their social needs, their every skill set they need. I hope that they can find that in an education system, just like every other parent," said Steele.

Harper said it is unlikely charter schools will be created in west Kentucky, but he said he is working on getting a grant that would create a skills center at McCracken County High School. The skills center would pair up with Easter Seals to teach valuable trade skills to all of our students.