Tractor-trailer wreck blocks I-69 southbound ramp to I-24 East in Lyon County

By Staff report
LYON COUNTY, Ky. -

An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the southbound Interstate 69 ramp to Interstate 24 East at the I-24 Exit 43 interchange in Lyon County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. 

KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says the ramp is fully blocked. 

A detour has been established to avoid the wreck site: Southbound I-69 traffic can take the westbound I-24 ramp, then drive to I-24 Exit 40 to loop through the interchange and return to I-24 East. 

As of about 5:40 p.m. Monday, Todd says the closure is expected to be in place about 6 hours. 

