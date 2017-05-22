Tractor-trailer wreck blocks I-69 southbound ramp to I-24 East in Lyon County

An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the southbound Interstate 69 ramp to Interstate 24 East at the I-24 Exit 43 interchange in Lyon County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says the ramp is fully blocked.

A detour has been established to avoid the wreck site: Southbound I-69 traffic can take the westbound I-24 ramp, then drive to I-24 Exit 40 to loop through the interchange and return to I-24 East.

As of about 5:40 p.m. Monday, Todd says the closure is expected to be in place about 6 hours.