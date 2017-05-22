Some roads closed due to flooding, others back open in west Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says some west Kentucky roads you may travel are closed due to water over the roadway Monday, while others are back open.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says some west Kentucky roads you may travel are closed due to water over the roadway Monday, while others are back open.More
An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the southbound Interstate 69 ramp to Interstate 24 East at the I-24 Exit 43 interchange in Lyon County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the southbound Interstate 69 ramp to Interstate 24 East at the I-24 Exit 43 interchange in Lyon County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
A portion of KY 944 in Graves County will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced.More
A portion of KY 944 in Graves County will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 937/Cutoff Road will be closed so a new bridge can be built over Lee Creek.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 937/Cutoff Road will be closed so a new bridge can be built over Lee Creek.More
Crews will be replacing a timber railroad overpass which was built around 1950.More
Crews will be replacing a timber railroad overpass which was built around 1950.More