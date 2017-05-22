Some roads closed due to flooding, others back open in west Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says some west Kentucky roads you may travel are closed due to water over the roadway Monday, while others are back open.

In Hickman County, Kentucky 123 is closed between the 14 and 16 mile markers in the Obion Creek bottoms due to floodwaters. The closure is in the Hailwell area of southwestern Hickman County.

In Fulton County:

- KY 2140 is open between the 2 and 4 mile marker. That's between KY 1129 and KY 94.

- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed because floodwaters are covering the landing.

- KY 1354 is closed just off KY 94 at the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing

- KY1129 has reopened in Fulton County