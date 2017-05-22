Paducah Power lowers cost adjustment charge

During a budget meeting, Paducah Power System's board voted to lower the power cost adjustment charge. That change will give customers about a 2 percent savings on their energy bill, according to Paducah Power's David Carroll.

The PCA is the amount Paducah Power charges per kilowatt hour for power costs that are not covered by the base rate. It is currently 1.273 cents, just over a penny per kWh. As of July 1, the PCA will be 0.997 cents.

Carroll said that translates into $1.5 million back to PPS customers.

Since 2014, Paducah Power has lowered its PCA by 72 percent, from 3.59 cents back in February 2014.

Board members said their ultimate goal is to be able to get rid of the PCA completely one day.