As floodwaters recede, cleanup begins in Miller City, Illinois

Floodwaters covered roads and fields in Alexander County, Illinois for nearly a month. With the water level of the Mississippi River dropping, people in places like Miller City are finally finding some relief.

Len Small Levee District President David Willis, who is also an area farmer, still has fields far under the floodwaters. But, for the first time in weeks, he’s able to see the damage the water has done to his barns and buildings in Miller City.

"It survived. It's got a little damage. Of course there's mud about a half inch deep. Got to be cleaned out. It's got some holes, logs and sticks, trash everywhere. It's all like that down here," Willis said. Floodwaters have finally receded enough that people living in Miller City can see the damage. But things are likely to be underwater by a few feet again Tuesday, as water continues pouring in through the breach on the Len Small Levee.

"If we'd of had our levee here, none of this would have happened," Willis said.

The three-quarter mile and growing breach to the levee was created during the New Year’s Flood last year. But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to fix it. Without that help, there’s no promise of safety for people living in the area. For farmers, the floodwaters combined with the sand and silt that’s likely waiting underneath, this flood has all but eliminated a chance for a good harvest.

“There's a lot of farmers down here in this area that it wouldn't surprise me if they don't go bankrupt because of this, because of the Corps not doing their job that they'd promised they'd do all these years," Willis said.

While some roads, like Miller City Road, are now exposed, many like Watson Road nearby remain under water. Alexander County Engineer Jeff Denny said 15 miles of county roads are still under water. Understanding the extent of the damage and how much it will cost the county could take weeks, once the water goes down.

Farmers planned to repair the levee in June, but with an April flood and now this, they’ll have to wait months for conditions dry up enough to attempt the work. The flooding will continue to pour in through the breach until the levee can be fixed. But, if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won’t repair it and people there can’t, many are wondering how long they can afford to wait for a solution.

"Do you go back and pick all this up, or do you throw your hands up in the air and walk away from it?" Willis said.

The Alexander County Highway Department spent Monday filling washed out spots on roads with loose rock to make them manageable, and mostly to hold off further erosion as the waters rise Monday night.

Until the levee is fixed, flooding could threaten homeowners and farmers in Alexander County again in just a matter of hours.

The Len Small Levee Commission has been reaching out area lawmakers about the breach for help. With questions still unanswered more than a year after it was originally breached, Willis said any help from the public making phone calls or sending letters to lawmakers about the importance of a levee fix is greatly appreciated.