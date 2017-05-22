Kentucky needs $700 million more per year for pension debt

Independent consultants say Kentucky taxpayers need to spend an extra $700 million each year to keep their troubled public pension systems afloat.More
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More
Trump received a warm welcome in Tel Aviv after becoming the first U.S. president to include Israel on his maiden overseas trip.More
The seller of a house where Gov. Matt Bevin's family is living invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the sale of the house at nearly a million dollars below market value.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
