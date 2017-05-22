Cubs bring up LH reliever Zac Rosscup from Triple-A Iowa

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have promoted reliever Zac Rosscup from Triple-A Iowa, adding another left-hander to their bullpen.



They selected Rosscup's contract before Monday night's game against San Francisco. Right-hander Dylan Floro was sent down to Iowa, and right-hander Jake Buchanan was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.



The 28-year-old Rosscup missed last season due to left shoulder surgery. He is 3-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 61 career major league games.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)