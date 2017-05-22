5/22 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Monday, May 22nd.
Baseball:
KHSAA
1st District Semifinals
Carlisle County 10, Fulton City 0
2nd District Semifinals
McCracken County 16, Community Christian 0
Paducah Tilghman 5, St. Mary 4
3rd District Semifinals
Ballard Memorial 7, Mayfield 4
4th District Semifinals
Calloway County 8, Murray 2
5th District Semifinals
Crittenden County 4, Lyon County 3
Livingston Central 1, Trigg County 0
7th District Semifinals
Caldwell County 10, Dawson Springs 0
8th District Semifinals
Christian County 10, Fort Campbell 0
Softball:
KHSAA
1st District Semifinals
Carlisle County 21, Fulton City 0
2nd District Semifinals
Paducah Tilghman 15, St. Mary 0
3rd District Semifinals
Graves County 19, Mayfield 0
4th District Semifinals
Calloway County 5, Murray 4
5th District Semifinals
Crittenden County 16, Livingston Central 0
Lyon County 6, Trigg County 3
7th District Semifinals
Madisonville-NH 10, Dawson Springs 0
Caldwell County 10, Hopkins Central 6
8th District Semifinals
Christian County 15, Fulton City 0
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.