5/22 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Monday, May 22nd.

Baseball :

KHSAA

1st District Semifinals

Carlisle County 10, Fulton City 0

2nd District Semifinals

McCracken County 16, Community Christian 0

Paducah Tilghman 5, St. Mary 4

3rd District Semifinals

Ballard Memorial 7, Mayfield 4

4th District Semifinals

Calloway County 8, Murray 2

5th District Semifinals

Crittenden County 4, Lyon County 3

Livingston Central 1, Trigg County 0

7th District Semifinals

Caldwell County 10, Dawson Springs 0

8th District Semifinals

Christian County 10, Fort Campbell 0

Softball :

KHSAA

1st District Semifinals

Carlisle County 21, Fulton City 0

2nd District Semifinals

Paducah Tilghman 15, St. Mary 0

3rd District Semifinals

Graves County 19, Mayfield 0

4th District Semifinals

Calloway County 5, Murray 4

5th District Semifinals

Crittenden County 16, Livingston Central 0

Lyon County 6, Trigg County 3

7th District Semifinals

Madisonville-NH 10, Dawson Springs 0

Caldwell County 10, Hopkins Central 6

8th District Semifinals

Christian County 15, Fulton City 0