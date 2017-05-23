Paducah pump track construction underway

A new bike track will get your kids moving. Crews are working to convert an empty field off County Park Road in Paducah into what's called a pump track.

It's a looping trail system of dirt ledges and mounds that allow cyclists to ride any type of bike without much pedaling, and its for people of all ages.

"Compared to a skate park or soccer field, its relatively very inexpensive to do. It creates lots of activities for 3 year olds to 73 year olds," says Pump Trax USA owner Tom Ritz.

Ritz's company is building the Paducah track. Based out of Ohio, the company also helped build the BMX track for three Olympic games.

The $20,000 in funding for the track came from money McCracken County set aside for park improvements. The track will open as early as next week.