NAACP responds to families in need in Cairo, IL

As the deadline for moving out of their apartments in Cairo approaches, families affected have not lost hope and have turned to the NAACP to ask for help.



In April, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that it would be tearing down two housing complexes, forcing about 400 people to move.



The latest support for the families affected comes from the Illinois State NAACP which visited on Monday.



"I can really tell there for us by the questions that they're asked and how their answering," said Cairo resident Shawn Tarver.



The Illinois State NAACP president said that she came to empower the community and offer them a helping hand.



"I think it's sad. It's a sad day in America. It's a sad day in Illinois," said Illinois NAACP President Teresa Haley.



Shawn Tarver said that he believes that the issue in Cairo is about money and he hopes the NAACP can help find a solution.



"Why I can't purchase the projects? Why you can't just turn it over and let us fix it one by one?" said Tarver.



The NAACP plans to continue to visit Cairo to help the community.



They are also in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and looking into possibly getting temporary trailers.