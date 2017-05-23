Six things to know - 5/23/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion. The blast happened as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.



President Trump's 2018 budget proposal is expected to be released today. The budget proposal hopes to eliminate the deficit in 10 years while avoiding cuts to Medicare and Social Security retirement benefits. It also includes increased defense spending and cuts to social spending for low-income Americans.



President Donald Trump is telling an audience of Israelis that the Palestinians are "ready to reach for peace." Speaking at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Trump says he is "personally committed to helping Israelis and Palestinians achieve a peace agreement."



Former CIA Director John Brennan is set to testify publicly about the intelligence underpinning the Obama administration's conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election Brennan could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.



Independent consultants say Kentucky taxpayers need to spend an extra $700 million each year to keep their troubled public pension systems afloat. Kentucky has one of the worst-funded public pension systems in the country.



The Nashville Predators are headed to their first Stanley Cup final. They eliminated the Anaheim Ducks with a 6-3 win in game six last night. They will play either defending champions Pittsburg or Ottawa for the Stanley Cup. Game one is on Monday.