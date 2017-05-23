New stamps will look and feel like actual sport balls - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

New stamps will look and feel like actual sport balls

WASHINGTON DC -

The United State Post Office will start selling textured stamps this summer.

The "Have a Ball!" forever stamp collection features eight balls that look and feel like their actual counterparts.

The balls in the collection include a baseball, basketball, football, golf, kickball, soccer, tennis, and volleyball.

A special coating is applied to select areas of the stamps to give them a texture that mimics the feel of a:

  •         baseball’s stitching;
  •         golf ball’s dimples;
  •         tennis ball’s seams;
  •         soccer ball or volleyball’s textured panels; and,
  •         the different raised patterns of a football, basketball and kickball.

The stamps are also round instead of the more traditional square or rectangular shape.

They will go on sale June 14, 2017.

