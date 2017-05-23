New stamps will look and feel like actual sport balls

WASHINGTON DC -
The United State Post Office will start selling textured stamps this summer.
The "Have a Ball!" forever stamp collection features eight balls that look and feel like their actual counterparts.
The balls in the collection include a baseball, basketball, football, golf, kickball, soccer, tennis, and volleyball.
A special coating is applied to select areas of the stamps to give them a texture that mimics the feel of a:
- baseball’s stitching;
- golf ball’s dimples;
- tennis ball’s seams;
- soccer ball or volleyball’s textured panels; and,
- the different raised patterns of a football, basketball and kickball.
The stamps are also round instead of the more traditional square or rectangular shape.
They will go on sale June 14, 2017.