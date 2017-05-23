New stamps will look and feel like actual sport balls

The United State Post Office will start selling textured stamps this summer.



The "Have a Ball!" forever stamp collection features eight balls that look and feel like their actual counterparts.



The balls in the collection include a baseball, basketball, football, golf, kickball, soccer, tennis, and volleyball.



A special coating is applied to select areas of the stamps to give them a texture that mimics the feel of a:

baseball’s stitching;

golf ball’s dimples;

tennis ball’s seams;

soccer ball or volleyball’s textured panels; and,

the different raised patterns of a football, basketball and kickball.

The stamps are also round instead of the more traditional square or rectangular shape.



They will go on sale June 14, 2017.