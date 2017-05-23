St. Louis man seriously injured in crash in Lyon County

A St. Louis man is being treated for life threatening injuries after a crash in Lyon County Monday.



Kentucky State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Interstate 69 and Interstate 24 around 5:00 p.m.



The driver, 33-year-old Abdikarim Abdirahman, was inside a semi which was upside down.



Abdirahman was extracted from the semi and flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.



Troopers say Abdirahman was traveling south on Interstate 69 and attempting to get onto Interstate 24 when his trailer hit the guardrail causing the crash.



The semi was hauling cornmeal, which spilled during the crash.



Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.



It took several hours for the ramp to be reopened to traffic.



An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.