Judges tell KY lawmakers to hire more social workers

A group of family court judges and adoption attorneys says the best way for Kentucky to improve its struggling child welfare system is to hire more social workers.



Two judges and two attorneys told lawmakers Tuesday the lack of enough social workers slows down the system and puts children's safety at risk. Bullitt County Family Court Judge Elise Spainhour said a social worker with an overflowing case load is a "time bomb looking for a place to go off."



Republican Gov. Matt Bevin gave social workers a raise in his first approved budget. But he says spending more money is not the solution to improving the system.



The judges' comments came during the first meeting of a House work group on adoption.