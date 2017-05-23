Judges tell KY lawmakers to hire more social workers

A group of family court judges and adoption attorneys says the best way for Kentucky to improve its struggling child welfare system is to hire more social workers.More
The seller of a house where Gov. Matt Bevin's family is living invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the sale of the house at nearly a million dollars below market value.More
Kentucky's worst-in-the-nation public pension system is now worse than ever.More
Kentucky's public pension debt grew by roughly $2 billion on Thursday when state regulators made dramatic changes to long-held investment assumptions.More
A modest growth in Kentucky's April tax collections likely won't be enough to stop a predicted $113.2 million shortfall when the budget year ends June 30.More
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro will be taking part in the Summer Food Service Program.More
Between graduation and the end of the school year, students are happy to be out of the classroom. But, summer can be one of the most dangerous times for students.More
Two local mothers tell us why they want to see charter schools in our area.More
Basketball hoops, cars, and a Plinko-style game were just some of the many cardboard projects on display. Sharpe Elementary School held its first cardboard carnival on Tuesday.More
