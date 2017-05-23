Progress continues on Paducah riverfront project

You can see progress being made on Paducah's riverfront project. A crew set the first platform for the gangway being built at the Ohio River riverfront downtown on Tuesday morning.

City spokeswoman Pam Spencer said the platform is the first of three that will be installed to support the gangway. That's a walkway that will lead to the 340-foot transient dock. The gangway will float with the rise and fall of the river, Spencer said.

Spencer said the transient dock, which is under construction at the foot of Broadway Street, is nearly finished. It will soon be floated to its final location and attached to a line of pilings in the river. The dock will provide power, sewer pumps out, water and fuel for boats.

The city posted a video online of workers setting the first gangway platform in place. You can watch that video above this story, and click here for the city's post about it.