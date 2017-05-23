Former deputy jailer pleads not guilty to misconduct after inmates moved

We're learning more about the indictment of a former deputy jailer on 16 official misconduct charges. The investigation report says former McCracken County deputy jailer Sgt. Ben Green removed 19 inmates from protective custody and into the jail's general population cells.

In the investigation, Green admitted to moving the inmates, but not as a punishment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday. Jail leaders say this could have been avoided.

There are 500 inmates and 47 deputy jailers at the McCracken County Jail. Jail leaders say there’s always something going on.

McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray says when she took office she inherited her Ben Green's case. “He's a really good guy," she says. "I think a lot of things could have been changed.”

Ray says Green didn't have the authority to move those inmates, according to rules and regulations.

An inmate can be placed in protective custody for any number of reasons — because of the charges against them or their personality, for example — but it's very rare they would be transferred back into general population.

Green's attorney, Jeremy Ian Smith, says it's not his client's fault, and Green didn't purposely put anyone in danger. “There was no real policy or procedure at the jail, plus he's a supervisor. He can classify unclassified people," Smith says.

That's why Ray she says she's handling things differently now by implementing a zero tolerance policy and retraining a lot of her staff. “I think with proper training he could have been an awesome deputy," she says.

Ray emphasizes that the people living behind the jail walls are people, and they’re innocent until proven guilty. “They're individuals to me. Everyone here's a human being, and they need to be treated that way," she says.

The investigation started because of a number of complaints from several inmates. The inmates said they were assaulted by other inmates or had items stolen because they were moved into general population.

Green also told investigators he had authority to change inmates' classification, or to move them into or out of the protective custody cells. Ray told me that is not according to policy.

Marshall County Assistant Attorney Jason Darnall was appointed as the special prosecutor in Green's case. There will likely be a special judge appointed as well, because the case is in McCracken County.