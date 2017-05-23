Drivers unhurt after wreck involving SUV, tractor-trailer

When you see a vehicle overturned, you immediately worry for the people involved. But Paducah police say no one was reported injured after a SUV was hit by a semi on Alben Barkley Drive Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 9:14 a.m. Tuesday. Police say 29-year-old Larry Irby Jr. of Barnhart, Missouri, was driving a 2010 Ford Escape west on Alben Barkley Drive and didn't realized the light had turned red at the Interstate 24 off ramp intersection. Irby drove into the intersection, into the path of a 2006 International tractor-trailer driven by 79-year-old Walter Butler of Walnut, Mississippi.

The semi hit the SUV broadside on the passenger side, and the SUV flipped. Alben Barkley Drive was closed for about 45 minutes, but police say no one involved reported any injuries.