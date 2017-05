Friedman Lane in Paducah is closed between Pines Road and Minnich Avenue is closed to traffic due to a cut gas line, according to the city.

City spokeswoman Pam Spencer says a contractor cut the gas line.

The intersection of Stonewall Drive and Friedman Lane is also closed to traffic.

Atmos Energy is on the scene and monitoring the leak. Spencer says there is no need to evacuate homes.