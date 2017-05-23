Fire destroys home, kills dogs

A fire destroyed this home on Sunday. A cause has not yet been determined.

All that's left of one Marshall County home is ashes after a fire destroyed it Sunday afternoon.

The Mulcahy's were too distraught to speak on camera. Their friend, Tonya Drost, spoke for them. She tells me the house was their dream home.

"This is what they've been working for, for I can't tell you how long," Drost said.

Drost cried thinking about her friend's reaction to seeing her new home destroyed. The Mulcahys had moved in on May 18. Three days later, they were homeless.

Neighbors said they saw flames engulf the home on Sunday. One neighbor called Michelle to tell her that her home was on fire.

She told the neighbors that her two dogs, Mojo and Lucy, were inside.

Neighbors tried to break into the home during the fire to save the dogs, but to no avail. By the time the Mulcahys got to their home, they tell me their dogs were under tarps and their home was destroyed.

The fire took about six hours to put out, with the help of several fire departments in the area.

Drost said life keeps burning her friend.

"They've had several trials throughout the years," she explained. She said Khayyam Mulcahy had a kidney transplant and has been dealing with those medical issues.

"Their house flooded twice last year. It has just been one thing after another," she said. Michelle is going back to school and will graduate from Murray State University next spring. All her school books were burned in the fire.

Her friends are trying to get her as much help as they can. You can make a donation through their GoFundMe page or drop of items at the Lovett Gas Station in Benton, Kentucky.

A cause has not yet been determined. Palma-Briensburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Todd Devine said they won't perform an investigation, because the fire was not suspicious. It is up to the homeowners and insurance company to investigate a cause.