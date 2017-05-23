Marshall County deputy shoots at man who allegedly pointed gun at him

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department says a deputy shot at a man Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at the deputy.

Deputies were called to a home on Dees Lane around 3 p.m. Tuesday about a dispute between two men.

When they got there, deputies say, Elvis Stevenson drove up on a four-wheeler and pointed a gun at them.

A deputy shot twice at Stevenson. We are told Stevenson sustained a minor injury, but that he will be OK. We do not yet know if Stevenson was shot, or if he was injured some other way.

Stevenson taken to a hospital, and deputies say charges are pending against him.

The Marshall County deputy who fired at Stevenson is OK. He is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.