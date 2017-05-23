How to make a safety plan for your family at crowded venues

If your children plan to attend concerts and other crowded events this summer, Monday night's attack in Manchester, England, may have you on edge.

Police blame a suicide bomber in the deaths of 22 people, including an 8-year-old girl, leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

Eight-year-old Halleigh Wall loves playing on the slide at Noble Park in Paducah. She loves music even more.

"When it was my birthday a few weeks ago I really, really wanted to go to Blake Shelton, but he was playing far away from here," Halleigh said.

The attack at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena hit close to home for Halleigh's mom, Lindsey Wall.

"Especially with children, you can only imagine what those people who took their children out to see Ariana Grande felt like, and it's a tragedy," Wall said.

Paducah Deputy Fire Marshal April Tinsman says, when your family goes to events this summer, don't rely on cell phones. In a large crowd, cell phones may not work. It's best to set a meeting spot in case you get split up.



"Take Barbecue on the River for example, if something happens there, you wouldn't be able to find your child," Tinsman said, which is why a set meeting place can help you find each other.

If your kids are going to a concert without you, you should again plan a meeting spot if they need you to pick them up quickly in an emergency. Get a map of the venue, know exactly where they're sitting, and make sure they find at least two emergency exits when they get there.

Tinsman says if you know more than one exit, you can avoid using the one most people are rushing to.

"The whole world is looking this way, and with all these terroristic things, you have to be that much more careful," Wall said.

Having a plan in place could help you anywhere you go, even at your local park.

You also want to make sure your kids have an identification card on them with their name and address. Tinsman says you can even make an ID or reach out to your local police department to see if they have an ID program for kids.