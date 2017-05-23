Teen hit by car mirror while riding bike, sent to hospital

A teenager was hurt Monday when the juvenile was hit by a car while riding a bike on Route 4 in Jackson County, Illinois.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old bicyclist from Ava was headed east on Route 4, east of Spring Hill Drive in Campbell Hill at around 8:50 p.m. Monday. The teen was wearing yellow safety vest, and the bike had a head lamp and a flashing rear lamp.

The teen was hit by the passenger side mirror of a 2006 Ford Focus driven by 18-year-old Landen Korando of Campbell Hill. The car was headed east on Route 4 when it hit the bicyclist.

Deputies say the cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital by the Jackson County Ambulance Service. The Campbell Hill Fire Department also responded